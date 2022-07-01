In a riveting tale of #BeTheVeer Disney+ Hotstar brings an action-packed military drama series 'Shoorveer'.

In the Hotstar Special Shoorveer, which follows the formation of an elite task force in India as they receive specialised training to serve as the country's first responder squad against national threats, the story of the task force's development is shown. The programme, which is produced by Juggernaut Productions and developed by Samar Khan and Kanishk Varma, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15, 2022.

Renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari appear in crucial parts in the film Shoorveer, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani. As they deal with red alarms that threaten the country's peace and security, it closely examines the relationships between teammates and mentors. The show depicts the feelings and events taking place behind the heavily locked doors of our national forces and is packed with explosive sequences of air combats, ground operations, and intelligence ruses. The series has veteran actor Makarand Deshpande in a key role, so it would be interesting to see how he prepared for the part.

Talking about his role, Makarand Deshpande said, “To play this character, there’s more than just physical changes one needs to maintain the temperament, the discipline, the sharpness, the responsible person and the intelligence. It’s the most difficult aspect of performing these characters. When you are a commando, you prepare yourself, but when you are sitting and making a decision, that’s when you really need to look responsible enough. It was also trusting myself, and I would say while performing this role I improved as a person. I was supported by my director Kanishk Varma, Samar Khan, writer Mayank and the whole creative team for my role in Shoorveer.”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the nation’s elite task force, Shoorveer, save the country from its imminent danger on 15th July.

