Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's walk-in closet
Priyanka Chopra shows off her walk-in closet, which is full of boots, shoes, and handbags. See photos
Priyanka Chopra has released a photo of her Los Angeles home's walk-in closet. The actor posted the photos after getting her hair washed with her own haircare line. One of the photos included a glimpse of her closet, which was stuffed to the brim with shoes, boots, and handbags.
Sharing a few pictures to show off her hair after washing it, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!" Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair as she travelled in a car or simply posed in the washroom. One of the pictures of her posing in her closet showed her clicking a selfie while standing amid towers of boots on one side and of shoes on the other. Several handbags are also seen on a rack in front of her.
