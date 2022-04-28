Entertainment

Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's walk-in closet

Priyanka Chopra shows off her walk-in closet, which is full of boots, shoes, and handbags. See photos

FP Staff April 28, 2022 17:25:17 IST
Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's walk-in closet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has released a photo of her Los Angeles home's walk-in closet. The actor posted the photos after getting her hair washed with her own haircare line. One of the photos included a glimpse of her closet, which was stuffed to the brim with shoes, boots, and handbags.

Sharing a few pictures to show off her hair after washing it, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!" Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair as she travelled in a car or simply posed in the washroom. One of the pictures of her posing in her closet showed her clicking a selfie while standing amid towers of boots on one side and of shoes on the other. Several handbags are also seen on a rack in front of her.

Her large shoe, purse, and clothing collections are stored on multiple shelves in the all-white wardrobe. The floor is made of wood, and it appears to be a large space for Priyanka's wardrobe requirements.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently spending time with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick's baseball game was recently attended by her.

In January of this year, Priyanka and Nick had their own daughter via surrogacy. The couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, according to the birth certificate obtained by the American entertainment website TMZ. She was born soon after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

On the work front,  the Jim Strouse-directed rom-com It's All Coming Back To Me, Amazon's thriller series Citadel, Anthony Mackie's Ending Things, and Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick, are among Priyanka's next projects. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The Hindi film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 17:25:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nagraj Manjule's sports drama named Jhund to release digitally on 6th May
Entertainment

Nagraj Manjule's sports drama named Jhund to release digitally on 6th May

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's upcoming film Jhund, headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 6.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Commercial films package the performance of an actor and present them in a new form
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Commercial films package the performance of an actor and present them in a new form

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he can easily straddle the world of larger than life commercial films

Ranveer Singh says Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an attempt to draw light on social ills
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh says Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an attempt to draw light on social ills

Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and how it highlights the major social issue of female infanticide.