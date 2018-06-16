Hereditary actress Toni Collette says more roles opening up for women in Hollywood thanks to Time's Up, #MeToo

London: Actor Toni Collette believes that movements such as Time's Up and #MeToo have resulted in a positive change in the film industry.

The 45-year-old actor, who currently stars in supernatural horror film Hereditary, said there are more opportunities and roles for women in the industry now as compared to the past, according to Femalefirst.

"I'm now a middle-aged woman and it feels like many more roles are opening up for women. That's my personal experience," Collette said.

"It's not just this industry, it's society at large. There's been this ridiculous sense of inequality. Anyway, it's about time. It's such a necessary change and it really is occurring. You can feel it," she added.

Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster and also starring Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne, is about a family that begins to be haunted following the death of their reclusive grandmother. The film was recently released in the United States to great reviews.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 17:31 PM