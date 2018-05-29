You are here:

Hereditary, the Ari Aster horror film touted as the scariest in years, to release in India on 22 June

Ari Aster's horror film Hereditary will release in India on 22 June.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, a statement to IANS said.

The film stars Toni Collette along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne.

The film tells a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural — the Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother.

Even after she is gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 10:14 AM