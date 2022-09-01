Be it suspense, crimes that send chills down your spine, or gut-wrenching murders, these web series have it all. Add them to you watch-list

While everyone is hooked on internationally acclaimed Money Heist and Breaking Bad, we really need to take a moment to appreciate some of the really badass crime shows that might have gone unnoticed. Rarely, shows are created that have the power to keep you captivated till the end. But when it does, it can lure you into the charm of mysteries, and drop you into a maze, creating the desperation to see the end. However, you will be hooked to your screens. Let’s dive deep into some of the mind-boggling crime series that keep the prowess to suffice you with what you are looking for. Be it suspense, crimes that send chills down your spine, or gut-wrenching murders, these web series have it all:

Mirzapur

Revolving around guns, drugs, lawlessness, and the rule of mafia dons in Mirzapur, this action crime thriller brings along some of the finest actors in the Indian film industry to share the screen space. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mirzapur will take you by surprise with its every episode.

Delhi Crimes

Currently receiving rave reviews for its second season, Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crimes is an International Emmy-winning series, which is based on both real and fictional events. This Netflix series is one of the best shows available on the platform and honestly deserves a wide audience. And if you are a true fan of crime shows then you must surely dive in.

Peaky Blinders

This universally acclaimed British series is hands down a must-watch. Kate Swinden’s gangster drama never fails to woo the audience with its stylish cinematography and impressive costumes, which makes the viewer think that every aspect has been meticulously thought out.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra’s three-part series is truly a spine-chilling concept, which will shake you inside-out. This true-crime docuseries unveils the secret behind the Burari deaths of eleven members of the Chundawat family in 2018.

Sacred Games

We can bet that you must have heard the praise about this neo-noir crime thriller at least once in your life. This near-universal acclaimed first Netflix series original is based on a novel by Vikram Chandra and brings together Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to share the screen space.

