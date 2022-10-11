While the songs of upcoming medical comedy drama DOCTOR G have set our vibes for almost every mood, now they are here with some signature moves for our college party with the latest ‘Step Copy’ Song. While the film is gearing up for its release in this week, here is a new song from the Doctor G album that is sure to get you hooked.

While the ‘Step Copy’ song has been sung by Amit Trivedi and Sharvi Yadav, the catchy lyrics of the songs are written by Puneet Sharma. Moreover, composed by Amit Trivedi, the song has all the vibes that will set your mood in the college party to hit the dance floor choreography by Vijay Ganguly. Featuring the fresh pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the song introduces Dr. Uday and Dr. Fatima respectively, as the coolest doctors that the audience would have ever witnessed. With its fun and groovy dance beats, the song guarantees to give you some trendy hook steps that will hold the attention of the surroundings and will make you rule the centre stage.

While the trailer of the film has been making a lot of noise around the corners about its unique and new story that talks about the journey of a male gynecologist who paves his path while being surrounded by a department full of women, the songs are raising the bar of excitement to witness this medical comedy drama in the theaters.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.