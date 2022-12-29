Hera Pheri 3: Confusion over Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar continues, Anees Bazmee says, 'This will keep going on'

Over the past several weeks now, there have been several discussions about the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3 and its cast, especially surrounding actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. While initial reports and statements by prominent celebrities hinted toward Kartik Aaryan being roped in for the third installment of the hit franchise after Akshay Kumar was dropped out of the film, another report now suggests that the Shehzada actor is no longer a part of the film. The actor is yet to make an official statement on the development.

According to a report published in ETimes, Kartik Aaryan due to his ‘old and dominating habit of controlling film shots’ has left the producer frustrated, further leading to Kartik’s exit from the film. The portal further also claimed that filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala is again in promising talks with Akshay Kumar and is trying to rope him back.

Amid all the speculations, now another piece of news has come up providing a much-needed clarification about the same.

Reports of Kartik going out the Hera Pheri 3 is not true: Source

As per a source close to Kartik Aaryan, reports claiming the actor’s exit from the film or possibilities of Akshay Kumar’s reentry into the film are untrue. “Kartik has in general said yes to the film though it has not been officially decided yet. He may opt out too if the confusion prevails. And also, there is no place for controlling the shots when the script is not yet ready in the first place,” the source added.

The source further also clarified that Akshay Kumar is for sure not a part of the film for now and also not in the future.

On the other hand, director Aneez Bazmee who is said to be helming the film has also reacted to the report and said that matters are still under consideration. “I have not signed the film yet. It is still a matter under consideration. Until and unless I say yes, yeh Kartik Aaryan is in, Akshay Kumar is out chalta rahega,” said the filmmaker.

It is pertinent to note that Heri Pheri 3 has been making a lot of noise, especially after actor Akshay Kumar opted out of the project because he was unhappy with the story. While there are still uncertainties about Akshay’s character ‘Raju’ in the film, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will likely return as ‘Babu Rao’ and ‘Shyam’.