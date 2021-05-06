While Dakota Johnson will play the lead role of Anne Elliot, Henry Golding has been cast as her cousin Mr Elliot.

Henry Golding, who rose to fame after Crazy Rich Asians, has been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion. While Johnson will play the lead role of Anne Elliot, Golding has been cast as her cousin Mr Elliot.

The screen adaptation will be a modern-day take of the romantic drama about Ms Elliot, an unconforming woman living with her family, and is on the verge of bankruptcy. A chance encounter brings her face to face with her ex-lover Frederick Wentworth and gives her a second shot of finding love again. The makers have not revealed the actor who will play the role of Wentworth.

The film will be the feature directorial debut of Carrie Cracknell who earlier helmed Sea Wall/A Life broadway starring Jake Gyllenhall. The script has been penned by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, and EP Elizabeth Cantillon are producing the film.

Persuasion is expected to go on floors soon. MRC Film is co-producing it with Netflix.

The Malaysian-British actor Golding is currently gearing up for his next release Snake Eyes on 23 July. He has also been signed up for the lead voiceover in Paramount Animation’s upcoming film The Tiger’s Apprentice. After Crazy Rich Asians, Golding followed it up with Paul Feig’s psychological thriller-black comedy A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. He played a dangerous gangster, Dry Eyes, in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen alongside Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Charlie Hunnam. After that, he was seen in the holiday comedy Last Christmas.