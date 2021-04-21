Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion

#Persuasion is described as a 'modern, witty approach while still remaining true' to Jane Austen's novel.

Dakota Johnson, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Fifty Shades series, has been cast for the modern screen adaptation of Jane Austen‘s novel Persuasion which will stream on Netflix.

The film, described as a "modern, witty approach while still remaining true' to Austen's novel is directed by Carrie Cracknell who had earlier helmed Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Broadway play Sea Wall/A Life.

The screenplay is written by Ron Bass (Rain Man and My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Alice Victoria Winslow, according to Variety.

Persuasion will go on floors in May this year. MRC Film, which had earlier produced Knives Out is the co-producer the Netflix.

The 1817 novel, which was published six months after Austen’s demise, has one of the most iconic female characters written by the acclaimed author.

The story follows 27-year-old Anne Elliot whose family is facing a financial crisis. In these hard times, she meets her ex-fiance with whom she has broken her relationship seven years ago. Life gives Anne a second chance to find her long-lost love.

Searchlight Pictures also has a Persuasion adaptation in the works with Succession actor Sarah Snook in the lead.

Dakota Johnson was recently seen in Our Friend with Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. Her next is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s Am I OK?