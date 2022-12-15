Henry Cavill, who indeed flew high in the iconic character of Superman, won’t be donning that dress again and saving the world. This heartbreaking news was announced by the actor on his Instagram account after he had a meeting with the bosses of DC James Gunn and Peter Safran.

He penned a note on Instagram that read- “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

James’ tweet read- “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

He added, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Let’s see what project this trio collaborates on, and when!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.