Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married for 43 years. They tied the knot in the year 1980 and have acted in multiple films in their illustrious careers like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Charas, Dream Girl, Razia Sultan, The Burning Train, Krodhi. In a throwback interview with Stardust, Malini spoke about Dharmendra, how they fight with each other, and her marriage with the star.

She revealed, “We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in, and then we make up. Early in the morning, when he comes to see me, he asks, ‘Why do you have a long face today, and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?’ As if I could help it, I was born with a face like this. Then we fight.”

She then spoke about their marriage and said, “I will never let anyone break this. From my side, at least, it is forever.”

Dharmendra recently impressed everyone with his power-packed performance in Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. While both of them received immense love from the audience for their performance, the film also made headlines for the iconic liplock scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. As his kiss continues to be discussed among social media users, his wife and actress, Hema Malini has now shared her thoughts on whether she will be performing a kissing scene at the age of 74.

During a conversation with India.com, Hema Malini was asked if she has watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yet. The actress, responding to the question, said, “Nahi dekha abhi (I haven’t seen the film)”. Speaking further on whether she would accept if she gets a role that demands a kissing scene, the Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ laughed and responded, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, I definitely will) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”