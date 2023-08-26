Hema Malini opens up about whether she will kiss on-screen, says 'Why not, I definitely will'
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also made headlines for the iconic liplock scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.
Bollywood veteran Dharmendra recently impressed everyone with his power-packed performance in Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. While both of them received immense love from the audience for their performance, the film also made headlines for the iconic liplock scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. As his kiss continues to be discussed among social media users, his wife and actress, Hema Malini has now shared her thoughts on whether she will be performing a kissing scene at the age of 74.
Hema Malini answers whether she will kiss on-screen
During a conversation with India.com, Hema Malini was asked if she has watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yet. The actress, responding to the question, said, “Nahi dekha abhi (I haven’t seen the film)”. Speaking further on whether she would accept if she gets a role that demands a kissing scene, the Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ laughed and responded, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, I definitely will) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”
Dharmendra opened up on his kissing scene
It must be noted that Dharmendra is being praised for such a bold move to kiss on-screen at the age of 87. While a section of people also found the scene cringe, many others encouraged the actor for a beautiful portrayal of a romantic man. Dharmendra, in an interview, was also asked about his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi. He revealed that the liplock sequence was a piece of cake for him saying, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, “Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It’s a piece of cake for me).”
Hema Malini – the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood
Speaking of the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, Hema Malini is a popular actress who has been mesmerising the audience with her captivating talent and ethereal beauty since the late 60s. The legendary diva and evergreen Dharmendra have been married for over 40 years now.
