You are here:

Hema Malini, Esha Deol walk out of Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 after being interrupted by organisers

On the fifth and final day of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, Hema Malini and Esha Deol strutted the ramp as showstoppers for Sanjukta Dutta's collection, wearing Assam's Mekhela Chador. However, during media interactions, both of them stormed out of the event.

Esha Deol posted a picture with her mother on her Instagram after the show:

Hema Malini, who spoke about their attires and Esha Deol's upcoming film Cakewalk, handed over the microphone to her daughter immediately after she finished answering the questions posed by the media.

However, before Esha could comment on the film, the Lakmé Fashion Week presenter interrupted her, explicitly mentioning that it was not a media interaction but a photo-session, further stating the questions be directed towards Sanjukta Dutta.

After the incident, Esha Deol walked out of the venue with Hema Malini following suit. The video capturing the entire episode went viral on social media.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty's short film Cakewalk features, apart from Esha features Bengali actress Anindita Bose and mark the film debut of Tarun Malhotra.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 13:07 PM