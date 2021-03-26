Hello Charlie first song One Two One Two launched; Aadar Jain grooves along with a gorilla in Tanishk Bagchi's peppy track

Hello Charlie follows a small-town man who's given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu, and releases on Amazon Prime Video on 9 April

Following the launch of the trailer earlier this week, the makers of Hello Charlie have now unveiled the first song titled 'One Two One Two'.

The track gives a glimpse of the camaraderie between Charlie (played by Aadar Jain) and Toto (the gorilla). Written by Vayu, sung by Nakash Aziz, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song captures Aadar Jain and the gorilla showing off cool dance moves.

Sharing his thoughts about the song, Bagchi said in a statement, “It was a delightful experience to work with the cast and crew of Hello Charlie. When I was narrated the situation for the song, I was extremely thrilled to create a track that captures the fun antics between a man and an ape, along with bringing out the film’s mood and vibe. Vayu has done a wonderful job with the lyrics, it’s hilarious and lends perfectly to the peppy tune. 'One Two One Two' is a song that is close to my heart and I hope that this song becomes special for our audiences as well.”

Watch the song here

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the adventure comedy follows a young man from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way. It is produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie will have its premiere on 9 April on Amazon Prime Video.