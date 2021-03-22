Watch: Hello Charlie trailer sees Aadar Jain embark on a road trip with a gorilla

Hello Charlie, also starring Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 9 April.

The trailer of Aadar Jain-starrer Hello Charlie was unveiled on Monday, 22 March. As the trailer suggests, Jain is playing the role of Charlie who has been assigned the task of transporting a gorilla named Toto to Diu from Mumbai.

The trailer starts with the scene of a gorilla escaping from an aircraft after a crash. Jackie Shroff, who is playing a fraud named MD Makwana, then marks his entry and dresses up as a gorilla to flee from the country. On the way, the duo goes through some hilarious situations.

Touted as a comedy of errors, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 9 April. Pankaj Saraswat has directed Hello Charlie while Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani hare the producers.

Check out the trailer here

Apart from Jain and Shroff, Hello Charlie also has newcomer Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Bharat Ganeshpure, Girish Kulkarni, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Elnaaz Norouzi playing important roles.

Aadar, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and Reema Kapoor's son, is making his Bollywood comeback after a gap of four years with the film. He made his acting debut with Qaidi Band which released in 2017. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical-drama failed to make a mark at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Shroff also has Sooryavanshi and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in his pipeline.