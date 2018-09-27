Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen gets pushed back to April 2019, will open a week after DC's Shazam!

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, the third film in the comic adaptation franchise previously helmed by Guillermo del Toro, has been pushed back three months from its original release date.

Based on the comics by Mike Mignola, the reboot, starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour in the titular role, was previously set to hit the screens on 11 January, 2019 but it will now instead open on 12 April, 2019. This means the film will release just one week after another superhero movie Shazam! from DC. It also puts the Hellboy reboot in direct face-off with Universal’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Fox’s Breakthrough and Aviron’s After, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast of Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen also includes Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Hellboy's adopted father, Professor Broom; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, an officer at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, who is rescued by Hellboy from fairies in the comics.

British actor Ed Skrein had to withdraw from the film a week after his casting as it sparked outcries of whitewashing. In a lengthy post on his social media channels, Skrein had said he accepted the role of Ben Daimio unaware of its Asian heritage. The character Skrein was to play, Ben Daimio, is Japanese-American in the Hellboy comics the films are based on.

Neil Marshall, the filmmaker behind the cult horror film The Descent and Game of Thrones episodes 'Blackwater' and 'The Watchers on the Wall', is directing Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 13:30 PM