Hellboy Red Band trailer: David Harbour rejects Milla Jovovich's evil proposal in Neil Marshall's darker reboot

Hellboy seems way more gory as compared to the marginally annoyed and often funny depiction that Guillermo del Toro went for in his treatment of Hellboy. The Red Band trailer charts the story where Hellboy (played by Stranger Things' David Harbour) is seen collaborating with the Paranormal Research and Defense to combat Nimue the Blood Queen, played by Milla Jovovich.

Blood Queen, much like any other antagonist in superhero flicks, wreaks havoc as her monsters go about destroying cities. The film also stars Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio.

Neil Marshall's treatment brings in a more unforgiving glance at the superhero, creating a darker, more adult space for Harbour to explore. The trailer intelligently saves the intelligent one-liners for the protagonist. In the climax, as Blood Queen endeavours to woo Hellboy into joining forces and becoming one formidable power, Hellboy quashes the proposal with his signature attitude. "We belong together; you and I," declares Milla's character. To this, Hellboy replies, "We do. But this is not going to work, you know. Because I'm a Capricorn and you are f**king nuts."

Hellboy is scheduled to hit theatres on 12 April.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 17:31:06 IST