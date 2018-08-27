You are here:

Helicopter Eela star Kajol joins Madhuri Dixit, Asha Bhosle on the sets of Dance Deewane

FP Staff

Aug,27 2018 17:49:15 IST

Kajol's Helicopter Eela may haves been pushed to October with director Pradeep Sarkar hospitalised due to dengue but the film's promotional activities remain in full swing.

The actress was seen on the sets of the popular dance competition reality television show Dance Deewane, alongside Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Asha Bhosle. Kajol even shared a photo on Instagram with the duo.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. It also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

The film was earlier scheduled for 14 September, but was advanced to a week earlier. But, with Sarkar's hospitalisation, it has been pushed to October.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 17:49 PM

tags: #Asha Bhosle #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dance Deewane #Helicopter Eela #Kajol #Madhuri Dixit #Madhuri Dixit-Nene

also see

Helicopter Eela to premiere new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' featuring Kajol on 20 August

Helicopter Eela to premiere new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' featuring Kajol on 20 August

Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in guest appearance for Helicopter Eela, featuring Kajol, Riddhi Ren

Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in guest appearance for Helicopter Eela, featuring Kajol, Riddhi Ren

Pradeep Sarkar leaves dengue treatment midway to shoot for Amitabh Bachchan's cameo in Helicopter Eela

Pradeep Sarkar leaves dengue treatment midway to shoot for Amitabh Bachchan's cameo in Helicopter Eela