Helicopter Eela star Kajol joins Madhuri Dixit, Asha Bhosle on the sets of Dance Deewane

Kajol's Helicopter Eela may haves been pushed to October with director Pradeep Sarkar hospitalised due to dengue but the film's promotional activities remain in full swing.

The actress was seen on the sets of the popular dance competition reality television show Dance Deewane, alongside Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Asha Bhosle. Kajol even shared a photo on Instagram with the duo.

Aeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Too kicked ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Aug 27, 2018 at 1:40am PDT

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. It also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

The film was earlier scheduled for 14 September, but was advanced to a week earlier. But, with Sarkar's hospitalisation, it has been pushed to October.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 17:49 PM