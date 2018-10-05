Helicopter Eela new song Dooba Dooba sees Riddhi Sen become mom Kajol's confidante

Kajol's Helicopter Eela depicts the story of an overprotective mother who struggles to remain relevant in her growing son's (played by National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen) life. She goes back to college because she wants to spend more time with him, since he also studies in the same institute. A round of tantrums fuelled by teenage rebellion marks the start of an eventful journey, full of discoveries, conflict and tears.

In 'Dooba Dooba', Kajol is seen coping with the absence of her husband (played by Tota Roy Chowdhury). As she learns how to be single mother to her son Vivan, Kajol's Eela is often seen reminiscing about times spent with Roy Chowdhury. Amit Trivedi's soulful rendition is further made poignant by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals.

In a particular scene, young Vivan shows a handmade artwork to his mother. He captions it "Mumma", "Vivan" and "Papa". Behind the initial two names, Vivan keeps Eela and his pictures but his 'Papa's section has a plain mirror which Eela contemplatively looks into.

Helicopter Eela also features Neha Dhupia, Shataf Figar and Atul Kulkarni among others. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12 October.

Watch the song here.

