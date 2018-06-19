You are here:

Helena Bonham Carter on doing Ocean's 8: 'Not easy to find a film with one female lead, let alone eight'

Los Angeles: Actress Helena Bonham Carter says it is not easy to find a film with one female lead, and that is one of the reasons she was attracted towards Ocean's 8.

"I like to do things that I haven't done before, and I'd never done a heist film. My castmates were another attraction because they're so extraordinary," Bonham Carter said in a statement.

"It's not easy to find a film with one female lead, let alone eight, so it's about time we had this kind of ensemble," she added.

A sequel to Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy, Ocean's 8 stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character Danny.

After getting out of jail, she recruits seven women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Bonham Carter — to help her pull off a jewellery heist at the annual Met Gala in New York.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on 22 June.

Her character Rose is a fashion designer. The actress says she got "wonderful fashion" lessons with the film.

"That education I received allowed me see the world from their point of view. It was a lot of fun."

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 10:24 AM