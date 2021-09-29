Helena Bonham Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

British star Helena Bonham Carter is officially returning for the sequel to the 2020 hit Enola Holmes.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer of Fleabag fame, Enola Holmes was based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

The movie featured Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by Hollywood star Henry Cavill.

Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Brown and Cavill, reported Variety.

They are joined by newcomers David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Actor Louis Partridge, who played Tewksbury in the movie, is also returning for the sequel.

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! pic.twitter.com/OVX4mPo2Co — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Enola Holmes 2 will be produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. The movie is expected to start filming in London soon.

Brown and her sister Paige Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions banner.