British actor Helen Mirren recently opened up about playing the villainous character of Hespera in the upcoming film Shazam! The Fury of Gods, which is the second instalment of Shazam!

Talking to a reporter during an interview, she said, “Oh, it was wonderful. For me, work is, of course, a way of making money. And also it’s my artistic expression and all of that. But it’s also fun. And there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And certainly doing ‘Shazam’ is, is one of those jobs, you know, that was enormous fun.”

Mirren also spoke about how heavy her outfit was. “Terribly hard work as well, you know. Very hot in Atlanta and my costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds. It was so heavy. But great, great fun, too, to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic,” she said.

Shazam! The Fury of Gods releases on March 17, 2023. Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Studios, and The Safran Company, it will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and is intended to be the sequel to Shazam!

