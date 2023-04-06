Heads Of State: Priyanka Chopra announces her next; to share screen with John Cena, Idris Elba
Helmed by Naishuller, Heads Of State's script has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Further details about the movie have, meanwhile, been kept under the wraps.
Priyanka Chopra, who has now earned a name in Hollywood, leaves no stone unturned in showcasing her acting skills. Much to the delight of her fans, the global star has now announced her next film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is set to hit floors in May 2023.
Taking to social media, Bollywood’s desi girl shared the big news and wrote, “On to the next”. Apart from actor-wrestler John Cena, Priyanka also tagged Idris Elba, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and further added, “Let’s gooo!!”
Helmed by Naishuller, Heads Of State’s script has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Further details about the movie have, meanwhile, been kept under the wraps.
Priyanka, who is currently in India, has been busy promoting her much-anticipated and action-packed web series Citadel along with Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. On Tuesday, she and her co-star were spotted at a premiere organised by the makers in Mumbai. Priyanka and Richard also walked the blue carpet together. While the gorgeous lady opted for a printed teal blue dress, the Bodyguard actor chose a charcoal black suit.
Varun Dhawan, who would star in Citadel’s Indian version, also attended the grand affair. Other celebs including Rekha, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia and Sanya Malhotra were also present at the event. Glimpses of the grand premier was shared by the Priyanka herself on her Instagram handle.
Created by The Russo Brothers, Citadel will have Priyanka as agent Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as agent Mason Kane. PeeCee also has Love Again in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Priyanka Chopra on moving to Hollywood: 'I was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood, I had people not casting me'
The actress revealed some chilling details in a recent interview about what made her shift her base in the West despite being a staggering name in the Hindi film industry
Watch: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for Citadel's conference, reveals daughter Malti's face for the first time
The doting mother can also be seen holding the little one in her arms. The couple embraces the media by waving at the camera. They also apparently try to get their daughter wave at the paparazzi.
Explained: Why did Priyanka Chopra choose to open up NOW on Bollywood politics
Bollywood ostracised Priyanka Chopra. During the Citadel press conference, she explained why she opened up on the ‘beef with people in Bollywood’ now.