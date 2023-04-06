Priyanka Chopra, who has now earned a name in Hollywood, leaves no stone unturned in showcasing her acting skills. Much to the delight of her fans, the global star has now announced her next film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is set to hit floors in May 2023.

Taking to social media, Bollywood’s desi girl shared the big news and wrote, “On to the next”. Apart from actor-wrestler John Cena, Priyanka also tagged Idris Elba, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and further added, “Let’s gooo!!”

Helmed by Naishuller, Heads Of State’s script has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Further details about the movie have, meanwhile, been kept under the wraps.

Priyanka, who is currently in India, has been busy promoting her much-anticipated and action-packed web series Citadel along with Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. On Tuesday, she and her co-star were spotted at a premiere organised by the makers in Mumbai. Priyanka and Richard also walked the blue carpet together. While the gorgeous lady opted for a printed teal blue dress, the Bodyguard actor chose a charcoal black suit.

Varun Dhawan, who would star in Citadel’s Indian version, also attended the grand affair. Other celebs including Rekha, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia and Sanya Malhotra were also present at the event. Glimpses of the grand premier was shared by the Priyanka herself on her Instagram handle.

Created by The Russo Brothers, Citadel will have Priyanka as agent Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as agent Mason Kane. PeeCee also has Love Again in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.