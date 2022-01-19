Sonu Nigam will be singing the song titled Mohabbat in 36 Farmhouse.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is making his debut as a music composer and lyricist for the upcoming film 36 Farmhouse directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. The film is a also a reunion as Ghai has collaborated with singer Sonu Nigam after two decades.

The duo has to their credit, some of the most popular songs from Taal, Pardes, among others. Nigam will be singing the song titled Mohabbat in the movie.

About the collaboration, Sonu says, "'Subhash ji is like family to me. I always feel the warmth and love of a father from him when he is around me. He has been a part of my life since Pardes and I can feel that he's internally proud of me and the fact that he has played a very important role in shaping up my initial musical life.''

About lending his voice to the song for 36 Farmhouse, he says, ''I can never say no for anything to Subhash ji. This time around, he composed the song too, bedsides writing it. Since I treat him like my own, I did recommend him Meghdeep Bose as the music producer to further beautify his song and he listened to me because he trusts me. It goes without saying that Subhash ji has always had a knack for music. Even earlier, every time he gave his two cents to a song, added a word, or a line, it is what became the central point, and I am sure it will be no different for this one too.'

Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, with story written by Subhash Ghai himself, and dialogues by Sharad Tripathi. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar. Touted to be an absolute family entertainer, the film backed by Zee Studios and Mukta Arts is all set to release on 21st January on ZEE5.