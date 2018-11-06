HBO's Deadwood film scheduled for 2019 release; plot set a decade after events depicted in hit TV series

Deadwood, the Golden Globe and Emmy winning Western series, which ended in 2006, has been revived as a feature film by HBO. Most of the original cast of the cult classic and highly acclaimed drama will return in the film, production for which has already commenced. The film is set 10 years after the events depicted in the show.

Ian McShane will reprise his role as Al Swearengen, Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock, Molly Parker as Alma Ellsworth, Paula Malcomson at Trixie, John Hawkes as Sol Starr, Anna Gunn as Martha Bullock, Dayton Callie as Charlie Utter, Brad Dourif as Doc Cochran, Kim Dickens as Joanie Stubbs and Gerald McRaney as George Hearst. Jade Pettyjohn will join the cast as Caroline. The details of her character have been kept under wraps.

The official synopsis of the film, as reported by Deadline is:

"The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought."

The Deadwood film has been written by David Milch and directed by Daniel Minahen. It will premiere in 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 17:45 PM