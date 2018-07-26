HBO green lights big screen adaptation of cult classic TV show Deadwood; shoot to start in October

HBO's cult classic and highly acclaimed drama Deadwood is going to be turned into a feature length film.

According to a report by Variety, the announcement was made by HBO programming president Casey Bloys at the TCA summer press tour. Variety quoted Bloys saying, "All of these people worked hard to get this together. It’s been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedules together, but we are there. It is greenlit."

Bloys added that the movie is currently scheduled to begin shooting in October for a spring 2019 release date, though the date is not "set in stone."

Fans of the HBO series Deadwood have been demanding for more stories set in the Deadwood world ever since the series ended in 2006. The drama ran for three seasons and 36 episodes, with many critics regarding it as one of the best television series of all time. The show picked up 28 Emmy Award nominations during its run, and won eight.

The story of Deadwood was set in South Dakota in the weeks following the Custer massacre (Battle of the Little Bighorn). The town is a lawless sinkhole of crime and corruption, and into this uncivilised outpost rides a disillusioned and bitter ex-lawman, Wild Bill Hickok, and Seth Bullock, a man hoping to find a new start for himself. Both men find themselves on opposite sides of the legal and moral fence from Al Swearengen, saloon owner, hotel operator, and incipient boss of Deadwood. The lives of these three intertwine with many others in the town of Deadwood in 1876.

Deadwood starred Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver, Anna Gunn, Kim Dickens, and Dayton Callie.

