House of the Dragon first look features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The makers of Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon have released the first official photos on the series’ verified Twitter handle. Yesterday (5 May), HBO revealed the character looks of Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint from the series

As per the stills, Emma features as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

See the first look images here

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

House of the Dragon, a 10-episode series, is expected to make its debut in 2022. It is also one project in development that will focus on The Sea Snake, which HBO describes as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros".

The series is based on George RR Martin’s book series, Fire and Blood. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will focus on the story of the House Targaryen.

The script is written by Condal, who also serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik.

Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik are executive producers alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. While Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, and Geeta V. Patel are in the directing team, reports Deadline.