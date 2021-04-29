Game of Thrones: Behind-the-scenes photos from set of spinoff House of Dragon surface online
Matt Smith and Emma D' Arcy were spotted shooting for the Game of Thrones spinoff House o fDragon at Holywell Bay Beach in England’s Cornwall recently.
The spinoff of Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon, has officially begun production. Behind-the-scene photos of actors Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy shooting for the show in full costume at Holywell Bay Beach in England's Cornwall have also surfaced online.
Best known for his work in Doctor Who, Matt was caught shooting as the temperamental Daemon Targaryen and Emma as his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen, (daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen). She is also the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne. In the photos, two important things are noteworthy.
Smith can be seen sporting a a long ice-blonde wig While Emma is also noticed in a long crimson gown which had a split at the front.
Here are the photos
FIRST LOOK at Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy on the set of #GameofThrones prequel series #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/55dlag2xeM
— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 28, 2021
Days ago, HBO confirmed that work on House of The Dragon has commenced with a photo of the cast doing a table read.
The upcoming show is based 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and it will totally focus on the story of the Targaryen family. The story is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon book which tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros.
This new show will be a 10-episode series; with co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) while the executive producer and saga author is George R.R. Martin. House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022. It will focus on The Sea Snake, which HBO earlier described as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros".
also read
Oscars 2021: Minari's depiction of migrant culture underlines human need to seek home away from home
The surge of right-wing politics around the world is a natural response to the liberal movement of people, the inter-change and subsequent mixing of cultures and heritages. Minari, therefore, is a beautifully time-fitted capsule.
Fyre Festival attendees to be awarded $7,220 each in $2 mn class-action settlement
The class-action settlement, reached between organisers and 277 ticket holders from the April 2017 event, is still subject to final approval.
'Gruff, motivational, poignant fire-starter': rap legend DMX's life was a tug of war between his musical gift and traumas
Even when DMX's personal struggles threatened to overshadow his musical legacy, he never hid his hurt, never let shame overshadow his truth.