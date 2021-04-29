Matt Smith and Emma D' Arcy were spotted shooting for the Game of Thrones spinoff House o fDragon at Holywell Bay Beach in England’s Cornwall recently.

The spinoff of Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon, has officially begun production. Behind-the-scene photos of actors Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy shooting for the show in full costume at Holywell Bay Beach in England's Cornwall have also surfaced online.

Best known for his work in Doctor Who, Matt was caught shooting as the temperamental Daemon Targaryen and Emma as his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen, (daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen). She is also the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne. In the photos, two important things are noteworthy.

Smith can be seen sporting a a long ice-blonde wig While Emma is also noticed in a long crimson gown which had a split at the front.

Here are the photos

FIRST LOOK at Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy on the set of #GameofThrones prequel series #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/55dlag2xeM — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 28, 2021

Days ago, HBO confirmed that work on House of The Dragon has commenced with a photo of the cast doing a table read.

The upcoming show is based 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and it will totally focus on the story of the Targaryen family. The story is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon book which tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros.

This new show will be a 10-episode series; with co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) while the executive producer and saga author is George R.R. Martin. House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022. It will focus on The Sea Snake, which HBO earlier described as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros".