After the global success of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones and then the prequel House of the Dragon which is set nearly 200 years before the original GOT events, the studio is now eyeing to produce another prequel on Aegon I Targaryen, also as known as the Aegon the Conqueror and Aegon the Dragon, and his journey of conquesting Westeros. As reported by Variety, discussions are currently in the initial stage and the search is underway to find a writer for the same. For the unversed, Aegon I Targaryen was the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and conquered six of the Seven Kingdoms during his conquest. He further also founded the ruling Targaryen dynasty of Westeros.

Speaking about the latest developments, there also might be a feature addition to the project with HBO and Warner Bros. holding the chance to produce a feature film which could further lead to potential series.

Game of Thrones prequel storyline

According to the report, the prequel focusing on Aegon I Targaryen’s Westeros conquest would revolve around how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms, except Dorne in Westeros. While doing so, he eventually went on to become the first king of Westeros, to sit on the Iron Throne, and to form the Targaryen Dynasty.

Aegon’s conquest journey dates back around 300 years before the actual events of Game of Thrones.

GOT series

With producers eyeing the latest Westeros-based series, HBO has recently moved to develop a lot of series in the GOT universe on the lines of author George R.R. Martin. With a number of projects announced over the years, the only one to successfully move forward to date is the ‘House of the Dragon‘ that went on air in August 2022. While the first season is already streaming on HBO, season 2 is presently in production.

