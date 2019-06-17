Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away to open in China 18 years after original release; Studio Ghibli shares new posters

The iconic Japanese animated feature Spirited Away is soon set to hit Chinese theatres for the very first time, 18 years after its official release, reports kotaku.com. Owing to the long-standing political tensions between China and Japan, the film's release never saw the light of day. On such a special occasion, artist Zao Dao has created special posters for the film.

Being one of Studio Ghibli's multiple productions of director Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away received the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 2002 Berlin International Film Festival and the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards.

Check out Spirited Away's special posters:

The Chinese Cinema posters for Spirited Away which is being released in cinemas in China for the first time ever later this month 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rh97Ulu92g — Studio Ghibli (@TheGhibliFamily) June 15, 2019

Last year, My Neighbor Totoro also found a release in China, almost three decades after the film originally opened in theatres.

As per a report in South China Morning Post, five of Studio Ghibli's films will get their worthy due through releases in China. These include My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises.

This move is a clear indication of the political situation improving between the two countries.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 14:14:31 IST