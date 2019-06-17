You are here:

Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away to open in China 18 years after original release; Studio Ghibli shares new posters

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 14:14:31 IST

The iconic Japanese animated feature Spirited Away is soon set to hit Chinese theatres for the very first time, 18 years after its official release, reports kotaku.com. Owing to the long-standing political tensions between China and Japan, the film's release never saw the light of day. On such a special occasion, artist Zao Dao has created special posters for the film.

Being one of Studio Ghibli's multiple productions of director Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away received the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 2002 Berlin International Film Festival and the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards.

Check out Spirited Away's special posters:

Last year, My Neighbor Totoro also found a release in China, almost three decades after the film originally opened in theatres.

As per a report in South China Morning Post, five of Studio Ghibli's films will get their worthy due through releases in China. These include My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises.

This move is a clear indication of the political situation improving between the two countries.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 14:14:31 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Castle in the Sky , China , Hayao Miyazaki , Howl's Moving Castle , Japanese film , My Neighbor Totoro , poster , Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , Studio Ghibli , The Wind Rises , Zao Dao

also see

Yami Gautam receives special gift from Jackie Chan during Kaabil promotions in China

Yami Gautam receives special gift from Jackie Chan during Kaabil promotions in China

Kiran Rao returns to direction with two short films launched in partnership with Facebook India

Kiran Rao returns to direction with two short films launched in partnership with Facebook India

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked after woman activist complains of verbal harassment

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked after woman activist complains of verbal harassment