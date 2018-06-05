You are here:

Hasan Minhaj joins Ms. Marvel creative team for special 50th edition alongside Rainbow Rowell, Saladin Ahmed

Marvel announced an all-star roster of talent for Ms. Marvel #31 which includes award-winning creator G. Willow Wilson, Hugo Award nominee Saladin Ahmed (writer of Black Bolt), Rainbow Rowell (writer of Runaways), and The Daily Show correspondent and Peabody Award-winning comedy writer Hasan Minhaj.

Peabody Award Winner @HasanMinhaj joins the creative team behind "Ms. Marvel" #31 - Kamala's landmark 50th issue! Read more on https://t.co/2gXkrpswTj: https://t.co/FvKIRTJ6S6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 4, 2018

Ms. Marvel, the Muslim shape-shifting teenage superhero hailing from Jersey City, is reaching a new landmark. This June marks 50 issues of Kamala Khan, and Marvel has big plans in the pipeline.

The 31st issue of Ms. Marvel (#31) will bring together Kamala, Zoe, Nakia and Mike for a best friends sleepover, said Marvel in a statement. Marvel also plans to bring some special friends to commemorate the landmark issue.

Hasan Minhaj has been named as one of the most influential American Muslims in the media. Minhaj was the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner, and his critically-acclaimed stand-up show, Homecoming King, is currently streaming on Netflix. He will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Minhaj took to Twitter to express his happiness at the news:

Working on Ms. Marvel was so much fun. Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store! https://t.co/wWSWsUJ3Oi — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) June 4, 2018

