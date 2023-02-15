Has Emilia Clarke replaced Amber Heard as 'Mera' in Aquaman? A viral poster by an artist has blown the internet

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s much-talked-about divorce trial stirred a lot of controversies as it went all public, leaving their supporters divided over the same. While fans vigorously launched attacks on each other in support of their favourite actors, the trial also took a toll on their respective acting careers. Speaking of which, while reports also came up about makers reducing Heard’s role as ‘Queen Mera’, fans also came out in support of this and further rooted for replacing the actress with Emilia Clarke. Many also ran social media petitions demanding to cast the Games of Thrones actress opposite Jason Momoa.

Amid all the reports, now a fan-made poster showing Emilia Clarke as ‘Mera’ is going viral on social media, leaving fans all excited. Created by a digital artist, the poster shows the actress in the look of the character and we can say it looks almost original.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❄️ Diego de Sousa (@diiegodesigner)



Fans while taking to the comment section also praised the poster and demanded the actress be cast in Aquaman 2. A user wrote, “Excellent work! It’s definitely gone viral.. here’s hoping it’s true!”, while another user wrote, “She even looks more Mera than Amber to begin with.”

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 reduced due to legal issues

After reports of Amber Heard’s role remaining on the verge of being scrapped from the upcoming film, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, makers finally took the call and reduced her screen time.

As reported by CNN, the actress also opened up on the same and noted how the legalities around her divorce case affected her role in the sequel of the DC film. Claiming that she “fought extremely hard” for being in the film, Heard said, “I was given a script and then also new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Heard originally featured as Mera, the Queen of Atlantis in Zack Snyder’s Justice League before taking on a larger role in James Wan’s Aquaman.

