Harshita Gaur is on cloud nine after the response to her show Jehanahad streaming on SonyLIV. She’s also known for her show Sadda Haq. Talking about Sadda Haq, she said, “Even when I’m traveling today, I meet people who tell me they love Sadda Haq so that means a lot. The show has been done and dusted long back but talking to people brings back those memories. There was a lot of me in that show since I was also growing as an actor.“

While speaking about the response to her show Jehanabad on SonyLIV, the actress said, “I’m getting great reviews for the show and it’s doing well. There are so many shows streaming online so to be able to get good viewership and also be appreciated for your performance, it feels good.“

About Sudhir Mishra, the actress said, “He has not directed the show but yes, we had his guidance. He’s one of the biggest directors we have, I got to learn a lot from him even in those few scenes.“

Speaking about Mirzapur, she shared, “It’s a cult show and everyone who’s a part of the show should feel blessed. I’m glad Mirzapur happened to me as it gave me visibility. When you work with actors who have more experience and have done a lot more work than you, they also bring a lot to the table and extract a lot of performance out of you. I’ve tried to put all those learnings to Jehanabad.”

On the OTT platform, the actress said, “It has given employment to a vast number of people, whether they are writers, directors, producers. There’s a lot of scope on this platform to be an actor. Every type of actor is celebrated and scripts are celebrated more than anything else, content is celebrated.“

