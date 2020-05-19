Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar, Jonas Brothers' X, Katy Perry's Daisies: New music this week

The past week saw a few new singles from artistes like the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry, who released singles 'X' and 'Daisies' respectively.

Here's a list of songs that released this week

Harry Styles — 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles' new track 'Watermelon Sugar' is part of his 2019 sophomore album titled Fine Line. As per an article in Insider, Styles described the track as quite "open"," reiterating that he did not like describing his songs much.

Jonas Brothers — 'X'

The Jonas Brothers, in collaboration with Colombian singer Karol G, dropped their new single 'X' on Friday. The three-minute long 'X' has the signature marks of the singers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas), giving the song a peppy, foot-tapping touch. The song also has a mix of Latin, taking it to artist Karol-G's style.

As per Asian News International, Jonas Brothers and Karol G will perform the new song on the two-hour finale of The Voice, airing at 9 pm (local time) on 19 May on NBC.

Katy Perry — 'Daisies'

Katy Perry treated music enthusiasts on Friday with a new song 'Daisies,' which is sure to leave one motivated.

The newly launched song starts off with the lyrics, "Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing I guess you're out of your mind till it actually happens."

The song is motivational, inspiring, and is a reflection on how one gets back to their feet when others have knocked them down. The music dominantly falls to a soothing version, supported with slow beats and rhythms.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out, took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me, till they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," the lyrics read.

Neil Young — 'Try'

Neil Young's 'Try' went up for 'Song of the Week' nominations across the board. The song reflects the musician's thoughts over his separation with actress Carrie Snodgress — the driving factor behind Homegrown, his album which is scheduled to release on Tuesday.

The 1975 — 'Guys'

The 1975's new single 'Guys' is an ode to the band’s nearly two decades of friendship. The song revisits the journey that the members underwent, starting from when they were teenagers, creating art from a rented apartment.

The song was a part of their new album Notes on a Conditional Form.

T.ill APES — 'Lift Off'

Bengaluru-based neo-soul/hip-hop band T.ill APES recently released their new single 'Lift Off',' which dropped on Friday. Rolling Stone quotes guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Soorya Praveen as he tries to describe the track, saying that the song charts the journey of "six apes leaving Earth on their spaceship, intending on finding answers, recklessly waiting until all people evolve slightly."

Alan Walker (Remix) — 'Time'

The original track of 'Time' dropped a decade ago with the Christopher Nolan's directorial Inception. Mainly a string-led piece, 'Time' was a heavy, dramatic number. With his new rendition, Walker infuses several digital elements while retaining the original composition.

