Emma Corrin and Harry Styles star in My Policeman together in the hottest casting since Don’t Worry, Darling.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

The romance film My Policeman, in which The Crown star Emma Corrin co-stars with her friend Harry Styles, finished filming last year, and the first full trailer is now available! The homepage of this page has a link to the most recent trailer. Harry and Emma portray Tom and Marion, a young couple caught up in a 1950s love triangle with an older man.

The main three characters will be portrayed by six actors in their younger and older iterations, with Rupert Everett eventually taking on the role of Patrick, the lover of Haz’s character.

38-year-old David Dawson, who will play museum curator Patrick at the outset of the relationship, will play the younger version of Tom’s male lover.

Based on Bethan Roberts’ book of the same name, My Policeman, we have a pretty good idea of what the movie will be about, even though there will undoubtedly be some changes made for the big screen.

Watch the trailer here:

My Policeman, which is set in the 1950s, follows the romance between Marion and Tom after she falls for him while he teaches her to swim at Brighton Beach. A few years later, Patrick meets Tom, a police officer, at a museum, and the two fall in love in a way that would have been unthinkable back then.

