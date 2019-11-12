Harry Potter actor Tom Felton says cast will not reprise their roles again: Everything that needed to be done was done

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, was recently asked whether any of the star cast will ever reprise their roles in the future. After the film series came to an end, author JK Rowling, was involved in the making of several prequels include the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is set almost two decades after the events of Deathly Hallows. Rowling has never hinted at the play's adaptation for screen but fans are still hopeful.

Addressing the possibility of the cast's onscreen reunion for the Cursed Child film, Felton told Red Carpet News TV, "How much you offering? I’m joking. I don’t think it will be reprised, to be honest with you. I think it was a wonderful eight chapters, and everything that needed to be done was done."

Felton further said that he had watched the Fantastic Beasts film as he is a fan of director David Yates and producer David Heyman. He also admitted to catching a show of Cursed Child, saying that it was "another feather in Joan's cap." The actor revealed that the cast still keeps in touch with each other. He said that over the years he has only seen the Harry Potter fandom grow for which him and the cast are "very grateful."

After Harry Potter, Felton featured in Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), detective show Murder in the First, superhero series The Flash and YouTube original Origin. His last feature film was Ophelia, a re-imagining of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy Hamlet.

Recently, Felton took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing next to his character Malfoy, pointing at how much he has changed since the first film released. The post's caption read: "Aging's a b***h." His co-actor Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) left a cheeky reply, "“Speak for yourself lad!”

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 18:57:36 IST