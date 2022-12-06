All set to bring down the curtain hovering upon their love story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be very soon seen making their Netflix debut together with their tell-all documentary series Harry & Meghan. After making much noise with its teaser, the royal couple is back with the first trailer of their debut docu-series, which will not only give an intimate look at their relationship but also share the inside of the royal family. Apart from giving a glance to the audience on what to expect from the hotly anticipated series, the explosive trailer also unveiled the release date of the Netflix series. The series, which will be released in two parts—Vol I and Vol II, also shows the couple discussing details of their royal exit and the circumstances behind the same.

While showing the glimpse of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle being hounded by the media, the couple in the background can be heard discussing the marriage into the institution of the royal family and the history of how the women have suffered in the. The trailer also showed the two talking about how everyone’s attitudes toward Meghan and Harry changed after the two tied the knot.

While discussing the royal family, Harry can be heard as saying, “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.” The Duke can be heard talking about the history and how the stories have been manipulated, when the video shows the archival footage of his mother Princess Diana being mobbed by the media.



The younger son of King Charles III continued by saying, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The video also shows clips of the Duchess breaking down and getting emotional, as she wipes her tears while talking to the camera. The trailer video of desperately awaited Harry & Meghan concludes with the Duke saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Now over the six-episode, the couple will be sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story.” Released in two volumes, Harry & Meghan‘s first volume will premiere on 8 December, followed by a second batch of three episodes on 15 December.

