The Wall Street Journal reported that Prince Harry and Meghan’s projects in development include a TV show called Bad Manners, based on the Miss Havisham characters from Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. Per the Journal, “The prequel would recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, though it is unclear whether the show will get a green light from Netflix.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $150 million deal with the streamer in 2020, and have since released a docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and produced Live to Lead, which came out at the end of last year. “The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date,” the rep said, according to The Mirror.

“Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon,” they continued. We are currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

In addition, a documentary about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, Heart of Invictus, is scheduled to come out later this summer. “It’s gonna be epic entertainment—so excited about that deal,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said at the time. “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

