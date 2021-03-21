Harman Baweja marries Sasha Ramchandani in Kolkata; see pictures from wedding ceremony

Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's wedding ceremony was attended by Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali, and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

Harman Baweja and fiancee Sasha Ramchandani exchanged wedding vows on Sunday according to Sikh rituals in Kolkata. While Baweja wore a pink sherwani paired with a white turban, the bride was in a maroon and pink lehenga.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of the wedding ceremony and congratulated the couple, "Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever," she wrote.

Earlier today, producer Raj Kundra posted a series of videos from the baraat ceremony, where the groom is seen dancing to the dhol beats. It also featured actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chaudhary.

Kundra also performed on a Diljit Dosanjh song at the sangeet ceremony, whose video he later shared on his Instagram. Sagarika Ghatge, who also attended the three-day wedding affair, has shared a series of photos from the cocktail ceremony and congratulated the newlyweds.

Harman is Harry Baweja and film producer Pammi Baweja's son. He made his film debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008 opposite Priyanka Chopra, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His last film was the Punjabi 3D computer-animated film, Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was written by him.

Harman and Sasha got engaged in December in Chandigarh.

