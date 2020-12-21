Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani get engaged in roka ceremony in Chandigarh
Harman Baweja made his film debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008 opposite Priyanka Chopra, which failed to make a mark at the box office.
Harman Baweja got engaged to health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani in a roka ceremony that took place in Chandigarh. Harman's sister, Rowena shared a picture of the couple on social media.
Harman is Harry Baweja and film producer Pammi Baweja's son. He made his film debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008 opposite Priyanka Chopra, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He and Priyanka were once in a short-lived relationship.
So did his later releases including Dhishkiyaaon, What's Your Rashee, Vicktory and Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. Bollywood Hungama writes that Harman soon intends to turn into a producer.
His film It's My Life, a remake of the Telugu film Bommarillu which was shot back in 2007, premiered on 29 November on Zee Cinema.
