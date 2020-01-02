You are here:

Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on New Year's Day

Asian News International

Jan 02, 2020 10:08:44 IST

On the first day of the New Year 2020, Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic.

The cricketer took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

The 26-year-old shared three pictures and a short clip on the social media platform.

In one photo, Stankovic can be seen flaunting her ring.

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

On the work front, Stankovic was last seen in a song from Bollywood movie The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of Nach Baliye with her former boyfriend Aly Goni.

Stankovic first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show Bigg Boss 8.

In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.

Check out Hardik Pandya's post


View this post on Instagram

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Starting the year with my firework ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 10:08:44 IST

