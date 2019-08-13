Hard Kaur shares video with Khalistan supporters's threat, challenges Amit Shah, Narendra Modi

Almost two months after rapper and singer Hard Kaur was booked for sedition, she has come out openly in support of the Khalistan movement. Challenging the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kaur says that she has had enough with Shah's tactics of getting back at her with rape threats and threats to her family, and even on occasions, several of her fans.

Sharing the video, the singer can be seen venting against Modi and Shah's doings. In a portion of the video, Hard says, "You use people to further your agenda. If you actually have the ba**s, come at me one on one. Whoever it is, Amit Shah or Modi."

Kaur was booked for sedition for apparently posting objectionable statements against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, both of whom are associated with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The singer has since posted a few pro-Khalistan videos on social media, with some reports even claiming she has begun advocating secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign, headed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who demand a separate homeland for Sikhs.

In fact, Hard has even extended her support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he withdrew from Twitter following incessant threats to him, his daughter, and other family members.

@anuragkashyap10 NO YOU ARE THE BEST ANURAG. YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN REAL & ALWAYS WILL BE. YOU ARE ONE OF THE BEST HUMAN BEINGS WHO’S SO BLESSED BY WAHEGURU JI WITH TALENT AND SUCH A GREAT WILL. I’M SORRY FOR YOUR SUFFERING NOT JUST NOW BUT FOR ALL THE CRAP YOU’VE HAD TO GO THROUGH EVEN IN YOUR WORK. HUGE RESPECT JI & BIG LOVE #saveindia #kashmirunderthreat #kashmir2khalistan @sikhs.for.justice #injustice #peace #love #hardkaurbrigade

