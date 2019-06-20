Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition for her social media posts criticising Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

UK based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has been charged with sedition for sharing social media posts criticising Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a Times of India report.

FIR registered under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500 ,505 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 IT Act against singer Hard Kaur for her comments against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. https://t.co/3XABzwKOJ6 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

A Varanasi-based lawyer Shashank Shekhar filed an FIR against her IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite), and Section 66 (sending offensive messages) of the IT Act. The report adds that Shekhar is also an RSS volunteer.

In his complaint, Shekhar said that he was "deeply hurt" by Kaur's remarks on social media. The rapper had on Instagram posted the cover of a book, Who Killed Karkarke?, blaming the organisation for Hemant Karkare's death and in another post called Adinath a "rapeman". She also shared a photograph of Bhagwat and wrote that RSS was responsible for all terrorist attacks in the country, including Pulwama in February.

A policeman involved in the case told Amar Ujala that the investigation will be handed over to Crime Branch's Surveillance Cell.

