Harbhajan Singh shares poster of his Tamil debut, Friendship; film set to release in August

The first look of cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s debut Tamil film Friendship was released on Friday. The film, directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, also features actor Arjun Sarja. The film also marks the entry of former Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya in Kollywood. She shot to fame after participating in the third season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Singh took to Twitter to share the poster of his film, which mentioned that it is set to release in August this year.

Santha Kumar C has handled the cinematography while music is by DM Udhayakumar. Sham Surya is also the choreographer for the film. Friendship is produced by Seantoa and Cinemaass studios.

The upcoming movie reportedly revolves around a college and sports.

Singh, who is a part of Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League, was looking forward to the upcoming edition of the IPL. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure.

Singh is also set to play a character in the upcoming Santhanam film, Dikkilona. Another former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan, too is set to make his debut in a Tamil film with the Ajay Gnanamuthu film, Cobra, that stars actor Vikram in the lead, writes The Hindu

