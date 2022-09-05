While we know that the relationship between a teacher and a student holds a very special bond, some Bollywood films explore that journey.

To pay reverence to all the teachers and gurus, every year 5 September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. From knowing the right path for a student, enlightening them with the right knowledge, shaping their personalities, and guiding them through, a teacher holds a crucial significance in everyone’s life. And therefore to remember their contribution, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers and former president of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. While we know that the relationship between a teacher and a student holds a very special bond, some Bollywood films wonderfully explore that journey.

Here are some of those movies that you can’t afford to miss because they redefine the student-mentor bond on-screen.

Taare Zameen Par

Many movies will come and go but it would be near to impossible to match the beauty of the teacher-student bond, as shown in Taare Zameen Par. Co-directed by Aamir Khan, the movie created waves across the nation as it addressed the gaping hole in the country’s education system.

3 Idiots

Yet another masterpiece by Aamir Khan will keep you hooked till the end and leave you in splits. Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama, 3 Idiots depicts life in the engineering institute and how a peculiar student Rancho becomes a favourite student of a strict and over-ambitious professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe.

Super 30

While several Bollywood movies focus on the elite educational system, the Vikas Bahl directorial exhibited the efforts of a teacher to push the underserved students, who do not have the privilege that their more affluent peers take for granted. Retelling the real story of a mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar, Super 30 portrays Hrithik Roshan in a completely new avatar.

Mohabbatein

Featuring the superstars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Aditya Chopra’s directorial is considered one of the most iconic films ever made in the industry. Mohabbatein beautifully portrays the relationship of a music teacher with his students. After becoming their friend, SRK teaches them how to live their life to the fullest.

Hichki

Siddharth P Malhotra’s 2018 directorial, portrays the dream of a woman, who is passionate about teaching but suffers from Tourette Syndrome. However, the inspiring story reveals how she turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

