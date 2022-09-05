The day also marks the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers, a staunch believer of education and former president of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

To remember the contribution of a teacher in everyone’s life, 5 September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day annually. The special day also recognises a teacher’s contribution towards society. Teachers’ Day also marks the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers, a staunch believer in education and former president of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Therefore to make the day even more special we have pulled together a list of songs that will touch your soul with their deep meaningful lyrics.

Aye Khuda

From Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshaala, Aye Khuda might leave you teary-eyed. Amping up its beauty are Salim Merchant’s voice and Hanif Sheikh’s lyrics. The Milind Ukey’s directorial was released in 2010, and also features Ayesh Takia and Nana Patekar.

Kholo Kholo

Taare Zameen Par will always stay up in the race, whenever the topic of films on educators will be raised. Kholo Kholo is a beautiful song in the melodious voice of Raman Mahadevan and was written by Prasoon Joshi. Its tune was composed by the soulful trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa.

Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke

This iconic melodious song was sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar for the movie Imtihan in 1974, featuring Vinod Khanna Tanjuja and Bindu. True to its name, the famous inspirational song is all about never giving up.

Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi

From the 1977 film Kitaab, Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi is bound to have a big smile on your and teacher’s face if heard together. Sung by Shivangi Kolhapure, and Padmini Kolhapure, the song sees child actor Master Raju sitting like a boss and singing its crazy-ass lyrics with the entire class.

Masti Ki Paathshaala

One of the most quirky and fun-filled songs in Bollywood, Masti Ki Paathshala features Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, and Soha Ali Khan having fun. Sung by Naresh Iyer and Mohammed Aslam, Masti Ki Paathshaala turned out to be magical. Prasoon Joshi’s peculiar lyrics made it this Rang De Basanti track the anthem of the year.

