On the occasion of Teachers' Day, here are some of the actors who portrayed the character of a teacher with utter perfection.

With an aim to pay respect to all the teachers and gurus, every year 5 September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers and former president of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Therefore, the day is declared for remembering the contribution of our teachers and conveying their thanks. However, there are many Bollywood films that have beautifully portrayed a strong bond between teacher and student. Thus, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, here are some of the actors who portrayed the character of a teacher with utter perfection.

Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood portrayed the character of an easygoing teacher perfectly. The actor was so good in his character that it won’t be wrong to say that critics fell short of words to praise him enough.

Boman Irani, 3 Idiots

We have all had one teacher during our school or college life, whose fun was made all the time. Famously known as Virus, Boman Irani was one such teacher in 3 Idiots, who despite being strict ended up getting mocked by his students.

Richard Harris, Harry Potter Series

Professor Dumbledore is hands down everyone’s favourite on-screen teacher. While Richard Harris’ death has surely left a vacuum in the hearts of innumerable Potterheads across the globe, his work will be remembered in history.

Jackie Chan, The Karate Kid

There is no denying the fact that we all want a teacher like Mr. Han in our lives. A teacher as supportive as Mr. Han is a rare finding, who also taught Dre to fend off his bullies at school. Despite his character being the strictest and the most disciplined teacher ever, Jackie Chan’s acting creates a soft corner in the hearts of the audience.

Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na

Now, each one of you must have come across at least one teacher who was considered the crush of the entire school. In Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen was the chemistry professor who wins the heart every time she enters the college premises or passes through the corridor, looking gorgeous.

