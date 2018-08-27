Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha comedy earns Rs 11.78 cr on opening weekend

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi earned a commendable Rs 11.78 crore on its opening weekend after a slow start on Friday. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the film raked in Rs 5.05 crore on Sunday — a significant improvement from Friday's earnings of Rs 2.7 crore and Saturday's take of Rs 4.03 crore. Now, it will be vital for the movie to maintain its momentum during the weekdays.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnessed day-wise growth, which is a positive sign... Opening weekend biz is better than the first part [₹ 10.71 cr]… Now needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 11.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

(Also read — Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review: Sonakshi Sinha leads charge with gusto in a pleasantly silly comedy)

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to the hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel, in a cameo. She is joined by Sonakshi Sinha, whose character also runs away from her wedding. Based on the case of mistaken identity, this time the story moves to China.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassie Gill.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 15:02 PM