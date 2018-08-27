You are here:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha comedy earns Rs 11.78 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Aug,27 2018 15:02:55 IST

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi earned a commendable Rs 11.78 crore on its opening weekend after a slow start on Friday. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the film raked in Rs 5.05 crore on Sunday — a significant improvement from Friday's earnings of Rs 2.7 crore and Saturday's take of Rs 4.03 crore. Now, it will be vital for the movie to maintain its momentum during the weekdays.

Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha in a promo still of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi . Image via Twitter

A promo still of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi . Image via Twitter

(Also read — Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review: Sonakshi Sinha leads charge with gusto in a pleasantly silly comedy)

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to the hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel, in a cameo. She is joined by Sonakshi Sinha, whose character also runs away from her wedding. Based on the case of mistaken identity, this time the story moves to China.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassie Gill.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 15:02 PM

tags: #Bollywood #box office #BuzzPatrol #Comedy #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Diana Penty #Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi #Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office #Sonakshi Sinha

