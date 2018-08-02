Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi song Swag Saha Nahi Jaye shows Sonakshi Sinha grooving to Bhangra beats

The first song from Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi is out and features Sonakshi Sinha as a character who hails from Amritsar. The song titled 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' shows Sonakshi grooving at a marriage event; the scene swiftly changes where she is seen hanging from a goods and carriage truck, followed by her scuttling on the streets of China trying to identify directions from street signs written in a foreign language.

The Punjabi peppy number has been crooned by singers Sohail Sen and Shadab Faridi along with Neha Bhasin, who previously delivered hits like 'Dhunki' from the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai's 'Swag Se Swagat.'

The song also features Jimmy Shergill, who plays the groom and Jassi Gill, who is seen matching Bhangra steps with Sonakshi.

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi is a sequel to the hearty comedy Happy Bhaag Jayegi, which hit the screens in 2016. While the previous film starred Diana Penty as the free-spirited Punjabi girl Harpreet aka Happy, who runs from her wedding and somehow reaches Pakistan, the latest film stars Sonakshi Sinha as another Harpreet/Happy who has been abducted and sent to China.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to release on 24 August, 2018.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:14 PM