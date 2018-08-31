You are here:

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha's comedy earns Rs 18.11 cr in opening week

FP Staff

Aug,31 2018 17:06:43 IST

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi has had a dull first week. According to news from film business critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned a total of Rs 18.11 crore.

Still from Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. YouTube screengrab

Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has shown notable growth after recording a Rs 2.70 crore opening. Saturday collections for the comedy of errors almost doubled with its box office haul amounting to Rs 4.03 crore.

On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start while recording better numbers in North India. The first part, Happy Bhag Jayegi, had raked in Rs 2.32 on its opening day, and went on to become a sleeper hit later.

The film has garnered mixed to positive reviews for its laugh-a-minute moments spurred by a major goof up. The first film, Happy Bhaag Jayegi did fair amount of business in the first twoo weeks from its release, grossing a sum total of Rs 28 crore nett. With the slow growth of collections for Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi, that target may be difficult to reach.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 17:06 PM

