Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha's comedy earns Rs 18.11 cr in opening week

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi has had a dull first week. According to news from film business critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned a total of Rs 18.11 crore.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi showed ample growth over the weekend [a norm these days], but witnessed noticeable decline on Wed and Thu... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.42 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has shown notable growth after recording a Rs 2.70 crore opening. Saturday collections for the comedy of errors almost doubled with its box office haul amounting to Rs 4.03 crore.

On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start while recording better numbers in North India. The first part, Happy Bhag Jayegi, had raked in Rs 2.32 on its opening day, and went on to become a sleeper hit later.

The film has garnered mixed to positive reviews for its laugh-a-minute moments spurred by a major goof up. The first film, Happy Bhaag Jayegi did fair amount of business in the first twoo weeks from its release, grossing a sum total of Rs 28 crore nett. With the slow growth of collections for Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi, that target may be difficult to reach.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 17:06 PM